One of the top local stories of the year likely will become an even bigger one in 2020.
That’s when a study commission elected last month will make a recommendation regarding a change in New Castle’s form of government.
The panel and its mission were proposed in June, part of a 78-page report filed by the city’s Act 47 recovery coordinators. New Castle was declared by the state in 2007 to be financially distressed, a status that has allowed it for 12 years to levy Act 47 taxes (0.4 percent on residents and a 0.3 percent on commuters). However, the city now has been given until the end of 2022 to exit Act 47, at which time it will lose the ability to collect that extra revenue.
The recovery coordinators, in their report, recommended that the city change to a Home Rule form of government. Among other things, that would allow New Castle to replace the lost income by instituting its own earned income tax targeted at residents.
Home Rule involves the establishment of a local charter that enables municipalities to act anywhere except where they are specifically limited by state law.
Failure to take this step, the coordinators warned, could result in a $3.3 million deficit by 2024 accompanied by a negative $6.5 million fund balance. The alternative to home rule, the plan said, would be for the city to undertake a 35 percent real estate tax increase over a three-year period.
In July, the city submitted to the county elections board a ballot referendum question to establish a government study commission that would examine the advisability of a home rule charter. Residents would vote in the November general election on establishing that commission as well on selecting seven members to populate the board should it be approved.
The measure passed overwhelmingly, 3,167 and 978, and the following were elected to the commission: Mary Burris, Richard E. Conti Jr., Eric Ritter, Marco A. Bulisco, Susan Linville, Shannon Crisci Brock and Michael Dely.
That group now has nine months to study the current government and decide if another style would better fit the city. After a decision is made, the commission will have another nine months to draft a charter before it goes to a referendum vote in May 2021, at which time voters can approve or deny the charter.
City residents will have the opportunity to participate in the process over the next 18 months as the state mandates the group hold public meetings.
