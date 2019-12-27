A 41-year-old Beaver Falls resident is awaiting trial following the shooting death of a New Castle teen at a Highland Avenue pizza shop in July.
Michael J. D'Biagio was arraigned on Sept. 10 on charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
New Castle Police Department was were called to the parking lot of Scustie's Super Pizza at 1001 Highland Ave. at around 5:25 p.m. on July 19, where they found a male on the ground, unconscious, not moving and bleeding.
The victim was treated on scene by McGonigle Ambulance Services before being transported to UPMC Jameson where he was declared deceased.
He was identified as 17-year-old Darren Scott Jevcak.
New Castle City Police Chief Bobby Salem said D'Biagio was the father of Jevcak's girlfriend.
Police said during questioning, D'Biagio said he had been learning all week about the relationship between his daughter and Jevcak. D'Biagio said his daughter had been sneaking out of the house to buy and smoke marijuana as well as use cocaine with Jevcak, according to the complaint.
On the afternoon of the shooting when his daughter and wife were at a shopping mall, D'Biagio said he contacted Jevcak asking where he was, with the teen replying he was at the pizza shop.
Salem said D'Biagio admitted to "getting his firearm and driving up to New Castle from Beaver Falls and shooting the victim when the victim walked out of his place of employment."
On Nov. 5, an order prohibiting all law enforcement and witnesses from making "extrajudicial statements" was served to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, arresting officer Sheila Panella as well as D'Biagio's attorney Wendy L Williams.
