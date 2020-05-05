A search for a missing Meadville man who fell into the Slippery Rock Creek at McConnells Mill State Park continued into its fourth day Tuesday morning.
Park staff and members of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources continued the search for 38-year-old Meadville man Jeffrey Hanby II. Officials said Hanby was hiking with his fiancee when he slipped into the water, just downstream from the covered bridge around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
A search immediately began Saturday and continued until night. The search resumed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m.
Lawrence County public safety director Jeff Parish told the county commissioners yesterday that the DCNR has taken over the scene and that park rangers are watching the creek. He said it will be up to the state agency to determine whether the emergency units will be called back out again on the weekend.
"If they want us to mobilize again next weekend, we will," he said.
He expressed his appreciation to the Cheeseman family that owns Cheeseman Farms in Portersville, which allowed all of the emergency units involved to stage there, out of the public eye.
Parish thanked all of the emergency units and volunteers who helped in the three-day search, coming from as far as Butler and Beaver counties.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said he initially was contacted Saturday, but his office has not been summoned to the scene of the fall.
