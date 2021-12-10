There were no apparent injuries Friday afternoon when a woman crashed her car through the front door and windows of a local candy shop.
The driver, whose identity was not immediately available, came through the brick-and-plate glass entrance of Jameson's Candy in the Allshouse Plaza on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township around 2:15 p.m.
The red Chevrolet Impala did not stop until it reached the rear wall of the shopping floor, taking out displays of candy and gift items along the way.
A visiting Fairfax County, Virginia, police detective who was shopping in the store with family at the time, put the car in park and attended to the driver until Neshannock Township police and McGonigle Ambulance arrived on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.