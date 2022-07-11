No injuries were reported when a small plane crashed Sunday in Little Beaver Township.
The plane, which took off from a private runway on a farm along Reno Lane in the township, lost power about 10 minutes after taking off.
The pilot brought the plane down in a yard at the intersection of Clark and Kaufman roads. The plane knocked out some power lines before landing, and the pilot reportedly towed it back to his property on a trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.