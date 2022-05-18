Lawrence County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, state health officials said.
There no new deaths reported. Through Wednesday, there were 418 deaths in Lawrence County — including two in May, four in April and 10 in March — as well as 19,213 cases (13,258 confirmed, 5,955 probable).
The vaccination rate in Pennsylvania is 74.2 percent and is 63.4 percent in Lawrence County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard will only be updated once a week, it was announced last week. This is the second weekly update.
