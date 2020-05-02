HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no increases in positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Saturday, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
The county stayed at 65 positive cases and six deaths. Negative tests increased by 22 to 756.
Statewide, there are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,305. The health department reported 64 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,418 in Pennsylvania.
"As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders."
Lawrence County is one of 24 northwestern and north-central Pennsylvania counties moving from the red phase to the yellow phase of re-opening on May 8.
