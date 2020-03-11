No liquor allowed in basket raffles

The Lawrence County treasurer has issued a precaution for anyone conducting basket raffles as part of an upcoming fundraising event.
It is illegal for anyone to raffle off baskets with any type of alcoholic beverage in them — be it a six pack of beer, a bottle of wine, a bottle of whiskey or the like, said Richard L. Rapone.
Rapone, whose office dispenses the small games of chance licenses, said the subject arose when someone inquired about the legality of having basket raffles — known to some as Chinese auctions — or any other fundraisers that have wine, liquor or beer in the basket as all or part of the prize.
To be sure of his answer, he contacted the state police liquor control enforcement bureau for clarity.
Capt. Jamie Jones of the state bureau explained that under the Pennsylvania Liquor Code, Title 47, it is unlawful for liquor to be given away through a raffle where people buy tickets, “at any event, anywhere at any time.”
The offense constitutes the sale of alcohol without a license and is an unclassified misdemeanor, he said. “That’s the law.”
Jones said it is legal, however, to put empty liquor bottles into a basket, accompanied by a gift card for a winery, state store or bottle shop, which someone can use “to buy whatever they want.”
“Typically, such violations of the law are reported by complaints, or a police officer could charge someone with the violation if he or she sees fit,” Jones said.
The fine upon conviction is $500, levied to the organization sponsoring the fundraiser, and not the donor of the basket.
Rapone also emphasized that under the state’s small games of chance law, it is unlawful for people to host basket raffles at fundraising dinners held to benefit someone who is sick.
