No students were injured when a car collided with the rear of a Neshannock Township School District bus Wednesday afternoon.
According to Neshannock Township police, bus driver Ronald Leonhardt of New Wilmington had stopped on Route 18 near the intersection of Wild Cherry Lane and just let his last passenger off when a 2009 Hyundai operated by Linda Sotter of New Castle struck the rear of the bus, which still had its red signal lights flashing.
Sotter reported a minor injury from her seatbelt, but refused EMS treatment. Leonhardt complained of head and neck pain but also declined treatment.
Sotter’s car sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene. The bus was able to be drive.
Sotter, police said, was charged with driving at an unsafe speed. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
