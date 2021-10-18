WASHINGTON — The House and Senate are expected to resume votes on legislation and executive branch nominations beginning Monday.
There were no key votes in the House last week. There were no key votes in the Senate last week.
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Oct. 9 newspaper.
Ed Petrosky, 75, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his home in The Villages, Florida, after a month-long battle with cancer. His transition was eased by his wife, Dottie, and sister-in-law, Brenda Fischer. Ed was born on June 22, 1946, in Pittsburgh and grew up in Munhall, P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.