Usually, The Confluence is a quiet place to enjoy coffee and some small talk.
Later this month, however, the coffeeshop will transform into a comedy club. Think that’s a joke?
Comedy at The Confluence returns for its third year on Feb. 29 with three comics, food, drinks and laughs.
“What’s neat about it is you get to do something in New Castle that you normally have to drive to Boardman, Cranberry or Pittsburgh to do,” said Chris DeVivo, who runs much of the shop’s social media presence.
Don Kemmerer, executive director and CEO of Cray Youth & Family Services, which operates The Confluence, said host Ben Bonasso, featured performer Tom Musial and headliner John Knight will mix in audience participation and keep topics clean to align with Cray’s mission. The show, Kemmerer said, will be PG-13 in nature.
“They don’t get too raunchy,” Kemmerer said.
Bonasso is billed as a clean, clever comic, while Musial has been heard on Pittsburgh alternative rock station WDVE. Knight, from Pittsburgh, is known for his deadpan delivery and previously opened for Howie Mandel. He has been featured on Showtime and Comedy Central.
Tickets for the night of fun can be purchased at The Confluence, at 214 E. Washington St., or at Cray Youth & Family Services, at 44 S. Beaver St. Tickets can also be reserved and purchased by calling The Confluence at (724) 698-7604 or Cray at (724) 654-5507, or online at slapsticksproductions.com. Tickets, which are $20, are on a pre-sale only basis. Because there will be alcohol present, the event is for those age 21 and older.
The previous two comedy nights were sellouts and proceeds will be split evenly between Cray and SlapSticks Productions, the organization to which the performers are attached.
“We’ve probably already sold close to 40 tickets in January,” Kemmerer said, noting there are only 150 tickets available. “People who come here normally want to come back. We’ll have a limited menu and a variety of appetizers to eat.”
There will also be beer and wine sales from CR Brewing of Neshannock Township and VentiSei from New Castle. Kemmerer said The Confluence pays the state for six one-night liquor licenses for the year, which allows the facility to sell alcohol at events like this.
“Our comedy clubs have always included alcohol,” Kemmer said. “That night, you don’t want it to be a coffee shop. You want it to be a club. It looks very similar to a comedy club, so we put it all together like that.”
Doors will open on Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. with performances to begin at 7:30 p.m. The show should wrap up around 9:30 or 10 p.m., Kemmerer said.
