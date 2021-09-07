Tuesday was the first day Pennsylvania’s statewide mask order went into effect and no issues arose in the Laurel School District, the superintendent said, after several parents petitioned the school board to reverse the mandate last week.
Students not complying with the state-mandated mask mandate in schools will be given a warning and then issued a dress-code violation, superintendent Len Rich said.
If staff do not comply with last week’s state Health Department decry they will be issued a warning and then given time to comply, Rich said. If they still do not comply, it will be handled under the bargaining agreement contract.
“There will be a complaint process that individuals will be able to follow,” Rich said. “The problem is that the complaint process had not yet been set up by the state.”
The state Health Department is supposed to put a formal complaint process into place with guidelines, but the state has yet to do that, Rich said. He cited this delay as an event that makes “weak” the mandate order.
The state Education Department has strong guidelines for classifying a medical condition under its 504 plan as regards special education students, who have an individualized education plan, but the state has not submitted a comparable guideline for medical exemptions to masks.
“It’s like trying to put a square peg into a round hole,” Rich said, adding Laurel, like the rest of the state’s school districts, are awaiting further direction from the state.
Laurel’s school board will meet Wednesday to approve its new health plan and adopt a position statement on the new universal masking order.
Rich said Tuesday’s classes ran smoothly as the first day the masking order was in place. Rich spent part of his day visiting the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, where he is director, New Castle High School and Laurel elementary school. He said he observed a combination of some students, staff and visitors wearing masks, and some who were not, but were asking for and filling out the exemption request forms.
“Our plan is working,” Rich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.