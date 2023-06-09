Jonathan Johnson said he's lucky his gym was not packed during the early evening hours on Monday.
Usually packed with people on ellipticals and treadmills between 6 and 9 p.m., Johnson noted some of Body Genesis' regular members happened to be late that day. That may have made the difference between someone being seriously injured or killed.
At approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday, a car crashed through the front of the gym at 2611 Ellwood Road.
“Everyone in the gym was beyond the stopping point of the car at the time it hit the facility," said Johnson, gym owner. "Not only that, but the car carried the elliptical back and helped wedge itself in between our most dense calf machines, to create a strong barrier to prevent the car from going further into the gym,” Johnson said. “I truly believe if this car hit at any other angle, it would have gone the entire way through the gym and most definitely would have hit someone.”
Johnson said God was watching out for people that night and worked a major miracle as nobody, including the driver, was injured.
Despite the damage, the gym remained open, with the damaged sections blocked with caution tape and the damaged windows boarded up. Johnson is in the process of contacting his insurance company to cover the costs of the repairs.
He also said the gym will take more security precautions in the future to prevent this sort of situation from happening again.
Efforts to reach Shenango Township police for details regarding the accident were unsuccessful.
