Two drivers escaped injury when their vehicles collided on Wilmington Road on Monday afternoon.
Neshannock Township police reported that Benjamin J. Hoppe, 25, of New Wilmington, and Lora J. Johnson, 49, of Youngstown, both were driving south on Wilmington Road around 1:40 p.m. with Johnson ahead of Hoppe.
As Johnson slowed for traffic and an Amish horse and buggy, Hoppe was distracted and failed to notice traffic slowing ahead of him. His car hit the back end of Johnson’s car. His car was towed. Police said he is to be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
