There were no injuries as a result of a vehicle accident that crashed through the front of Beer 4 Less store Wednesday.
New Castle patrolman Justin Manns said that around 4:30 p.m., city resident Emily Lopez was driving her Acura Sedan and pulling into the front parking lot of the business when she accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes, crashing into the front double doors.
This caused the front double doors to be shattered and out of place.
Lopez said she was not drinking or using any illegal drugs, with Manns not noticing any signs of impairment.
The New Castle Fire Department removed the damaged doors, with owner Alan Levy said the door would be fixed.
City police conducted extra patrols of the area when the front door was unsecured.
No charges have been filed at this time against Lopez with police declaring the case closed.
