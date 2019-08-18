A Chevrolet Malibu driven by an older female drove into the front of Perkins Restaurant around 3:50 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
There were customers inside the restaurant but none were positioned in the accident area. There were no injuries.
Tracy Scaravino, Perkins’ manager, said she was in the kitchen when she heard the crash.
She went to out to check on the driver and she said the female driver seemed to be OK but complained that she was hungry and needed to eat.
Scaravino then graciously went inside and got her an order of Eggs Benedict until fire and ambulance personnel arrived.
Mike Westerman, the former director of maintenance at Perkins, was called to repair the site. He said there was no significant damage, and the store will be open for business Monday.
The female was taken to UPMC Jameson by Noga Ambulance.
Neshannock Township police and fire departments responded to the scene.
The vehicle was towed by Randy’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.