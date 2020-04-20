No gym, no problem as fitness classes go online

There’s a family environment to CrossFit, one that’s sorely being missed right now.
CrossFit, which brands itself as a lifestyle of safe, effective and sound nutrition, is encompassed with cross training and other workouts. One of the most important parts, however, is the family atmosphere.
“The people you work out with become your family,” Teri Williamson, owner and head coach of Black Bull CrossFit, said. “When you’re not together, it becomes like you’re not with your family. That’s the beauty of it. We all take care of each other.”
When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to close their doors last month, that meant gyms and other workout facilities had to find other ways to serve their customers. For Williamson, whose gym is located inside Body Structure Fitness in Westgate Plaza in Union Township, the solution was to offer virtual classes.
It was an idea she got from a Facebook group she’s in where other CrossFit coaches and athletes share ideas. Now, Williamson is teaching four classes a day through Zoom, an online videoconferencing website.
“Everyone has overwhelmingly been happy for these classes,” said Williamson, who opened her gym in 2014 and has about 85 members.
With fitness classes, there are limitations when sessions are online. One part of a class setting is the accountability it offers, an aspect that can be avoidable from the comforts of one’s own living room. Another is the availability of equipment. Williamson said she’s signed out some gym equipment to members. Other times, weights are whatever is handy at that moment.
“Cases of water. Backbacks full of books. Pets. Kitchen chairs. Broomsticks,” Williamson said, listing off items some of her members have used in place of traditional dumbbells and plates. “It’s pretty incredible what you can get creative with.”
In a way, though, the creativity needed to find alternatives for classes helps with what CrossFit stands for in the first place — being ready for whatever life throws at you, Williamson said.
Across the county in Shenango Township, the temporary closure of Terry Grossetti’s Grossetti Performance greatly impacted one of his bellwether offerings. Grossetti’s NFL Draft Prep program annually trains and prepares prospects from all backgrounds of college football. The draft is scheduled to be held remotely starting April 23.
“Our draft prep process has been affected dramatically,” Grossetti said.
A normal day in the program includes breakfast by 7 a.m. followed by speed work, lunch, strength work and then dinner at 6 p.m. Clients include New Castle High School and California University of Pennsylvania graduate Jake McPhatter as well as other players from Marshall University, Rhode Island and Texas Tech.
“It’s unfortunate for a lot of the small school guys from around the country who aren’t able to showcase their talents at a pro day,” said Grossetti, who is entering his second year as a football strength and conditioning coach at Youngstown State University. “At the end of the day, I think its going to affect some things but I don’t think its going to be the reason why someone doesn’t get to the NFL.”
Other than training future professional football players, the people who come through the doors at the Lawrence Village Plaza location are also business professionals and area athletes ranging all the way up to high schoolers.
To reach his audience, Grossetti and gym manager Kyle Piper were forced to commit back into online training videos, something that had been done in the past and the two were looking to get back into. The audience through those videos has been worldwide, Grossetti said.
For high schoolers training for the next season or for a college career, Grossetti said he’s challenging athletes to use this time for reflection and working on your body composition.
“I think the misconception is just because you don’t have a gym means you can’t train hard,” Grossetti said. “That’s completely false.”
Things people can do without gym equipment includes exercises like push-ups, pull-ups and rows. Instead of spending a lot of time jogging distances, Grossetti said time could be better spent doing other sorts of running.
“My thing is get out and sprint. Run up hills,” Grossetti said.
The best athletes in the world are powerful. Becoming powerful means focusing on sprinting and quick exercises.
“My big thing is maintaining power,” Grossetti said. “All we’re missing right now is the weight room. We have to mimic the weight room. We have the same access to outside.”
Meanwhile downtown, the Lawrence County YMCA has six fitness classes scheduled to be broadcast on Facebook Live. Those classes range from HIIT (high-intensity interval training) to yoga. The YMCA is also held, on its Facebook page, trivia videos and things like a virtual Easter egg hunt.
