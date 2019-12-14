The Citywide Development Corporation and DON Services will not see a $2.2 million grant to continue improvements in the Lower East Side — but the work will go on anyway, officials said.
New Castle economic development coordinator Tammy Gibson said Tuesday that the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has turned down the request by the city, the CDC and DON Services for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant that would have been used to widen and to repair sidewalks, to create crosswalks and to fix streets in the area of Court, South Walnut, Pine, South Mulberry and South Ray streets and South Crawford Avenue — where DON Services is building and renovating houses.
“They said there was not enough funding,” Gibson said. She said she was told requests totaling more than $405 million were received, but only $79,270.802 was available. She added that the grant application had included no local match.
Court Hower, executive vice president of community resources and development for DON Services, said the lack of the grant would not derail or hold up the project.
“It would’ve been wonderful to have gotten the grant, but this won’t slow us down,” Hower said.
Some infrastructure improvements, sidewalks, curb cuts and street repairs might be a little delayed, he said.
“We’ll look for other funding sources or reapply,” Hower said. “I’m proud at how we all came together and cooperated to apply for this grant, and we’ll do it again in the future.”
“It’s frustrating,” Gibson said following the meeting. “We’re encouraged to apply, told we’ll have consideration because we’re an Act 47 community, then we’re rejected.”
Gibson said she was told there was nothing wrong with the grant application, but the funding was not there to fund all requests.
“I’ll keep trying,” she said, noting that the city applied three times for a fire truck grant before it succeeded in obtaining the money.
CDC chairman Tim Fulkerson noted that “a lot of time and effort” went into the grant application.
Future applications, he suggested, should contain letters of support from all local legislators.
“But we’ll keep reapplying and do the best that we can,” Fulkerson said. “We need help. We’re not asking for anything that we’re not entitled to. We need legislators to go to the governor’s team and tell them, ‘This is what we need for New Castle.’”
He added that he thought the organization presented a good program and offered a good grant application.
“But rejection is a hard pill to swallow,” Fulkerson said.
Consultant Cindy Gormley said she is still seeking partners to sponsor future plans. She said she has contacted about a dozen potential sponsors providing them with the agency’s plans and what it expects to do. She said she expects to have sponsorship commitments from some in January.
Gormley said she will continue to research grants for which the corporation might qualify.
Fulkerson also noted the CDC anticipates receiving up to $10,000 when land off North Mercer Street is transferred from the city to the development corporation and sold to the Human Services Center.
City solicitor Jason Medure, who also works with the organization, said the deeds are ready but there is a disagreement regarding the realty transfer tax on the five lots located behind the former Universal Rundle office building.
Medure said his position is that no tax should be charged since the CDC and HSC are nonprofit agencies. But even if the tax must be paid, he said the agency can expect at least $8,500 from the sale.
The board also agreed to continue to hold meetings at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month through 2020 and to designate the April 14 meeting as the annual meeting.
Fulkerson said he does not know what to expect as the city administration transfers from Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo to Mayor-elect Chris Frye but said he hopes the development corporation remains intact.
“This board has been good for the city, and I plan to stay on as a city council member,” he said.
He commended Mastrangelo for his leadership over the past 12 years and for creating the board.
“I wish him well and good health for the future,” Fulkerson said as board members applauded the mayor who was in attendance.
“New Castle’s been blessed to have Mastrangelo’s leadership for the past 12 years,” board treasurer Dale Turner said. “He’s led us through troubled waters.”
