A letter addressed to two city council members last week that forced the recess of a meeting and city hall's shutdown contained no controlled substances or evidence of foul play.

That conclusion, according to New Castle police chief Bobby Salem, was reached Wednesday after the police received a report from a forensic crime lab in Greensburg.

"Our job was to determine if a crime was committed," Salem said Wednesday afternoon. "The lab would have detected any evidence of anything that was in that envelope. Right now, we have no crime that was committed. The case is closed."

Preceding a council hearing and caucus meeting on Sept. 22, council president Tom Smith opened a letter that was addressed to him and councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile, and he reported that a puff of white powder escaped the envelope. He and Gavrile quickly cleaned up the area using sanitizing wipes, and 911 was called. City hall, as a result, was evacuated.

"It was apparent through this investigation that an unknown powder or dust did fall from somewhere in the letter," a police news release said. "Even though there was no previous threat of violence, this matter was handled seriously based on the concern of one of the council members feeling ill following this incident."

Smith, who reported numbness in his fingers, went immediately to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where blood and urine tests were administered. The urine test showed traces of fentanyl, he initially reported.

Salem said he saw the report, and that Smith returned to the hospital the next afternoon and the test was negative for any narcotics. He said the police consulted with an expert and with Lawrence County Adult Probation officers, who both confirmed that there sometimes are false positives on urine tests. The police concluded that Smith's first test was a false positive.

"I'm relieved that it didn't come to fruition, that someone maybe did something diabolical," Smith said Wednesday afternoon.

According to the news release, the police examined the letter — which had a Sharpsville return address and a postmark from Georgia – and it did not contain any threatening messages. Authorities the next day interviewed the person who wrote the letter, with the U.S. Postal Inspector and the FBI assisting in contacting the writer. The chemical analysis of the letter at the crime lab in Greensburg was expedited because of the potential threat to a public official, Salem said.

The crime lab reported that no controlled substances were detected on the envelope or on any pages of the letter, according to the news release.

Salem recognized the efforts of the FBI, The Postal Inspection Services, the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety, the state police crime lab and the New Castle Fire Department for their prompt response during the case and in bringing it to a conclusion.

