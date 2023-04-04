A group of merchants suing Volant Borough for failing to open a public restroom will not see a possible settlement for a few more months.
“We are trying to come up with some sort of plan to get this underway,” New Castle attorney Christopher Papa, who represents the Volant merchants, said Tuesday.
A Thursday settlement conference was continued after the attorneys filed a motion to delay the matter.
The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 11 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Papa did not want to comment on the borough’s possible reasons for locking the restroom.
The merchants pay for its upkeep, yet the restroom has mostly been closed since 2012.
“Well, there’s a myriad of reasons, but I better not speculate,” he said. “Our case outlines theories on it. It doesn’t really make any sense to me. Hopefully some cooler heads will prevail.”
Papa represents business owners John and Cheryl Geidner, Elaine Barlow, Barbara Retort, Cheryl Babcock, Wendy Morris, Rossanna Ferrazzano, Dana Barr, Michele Loughman and Karen Wensel.
The lawsuit claims the merchants paid $23,800 to the borough from 2012 to 2021 for use of the restroom. The suit also alleges that the borough placed the money in its general fund.
For events, vendors purchase portable bathrooms.
Attempts to reach Suzanne Merrick of Pittsburgh, the borough’s attorney on the matter, were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.