There was no threat of danger to Lincoln Junior-Senior High School after the Ellwood City borough and school district police investigated a "concerning" post on Instagram this week.
The and Ellwood City Police Department investigated a "concerning" Instagram post this week, determining there was no threat of danger
Ellwood City Area School District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley said around 11:45 a.m. Monday the district was made aware of the Instagram post, which had threatening language against the school that was to occur Thursday.
After an investigation, it was determined that the post was part of a fake account.
"Multiple home visits to students that were following this account were made, and it was quickly determined that a former student of the district, that now attends an outside cyber-charter school, was using this account with an out-of-state friend to make threats to students that he had known from elementary school," Shipley said.
Shipley said this student was interviewed, and while the threat was deemed not credible. The student will be charged for making the threats.
The district was made aware of the account thanks to multiple Safe 2 Say reports from concerned students.
"Please remind your children that this threat was dealt with immediately by the school district and the borough police and they are safe to come to school," Shipley said. "The safety and security of our students and staff is paramount, and we take all threats seriously, and will prosecute these individuals to the fullest extent that the law will allow us."
The identity of the student charged has not been released.
The district encouraged all students and staff to use the Safe 2 Say Something anonymous tip line at (1-844) 723-2729, at safe2saypa.org or use the mobile app for Apple and Android.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.