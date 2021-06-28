There was no change in the average gas price in western Pennsylvania from last week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average stayed level at $3.24 a gallon. In New Castle, the average price also stayed at $3.22, the second-lowest in the region behind Altoona at $3.15. The national average is $3.09, the highest point of the year with a possible increase looming for the July 4 holiday.
On Monday, 89 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25. Travelers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.
Crude oil, and in turn gas prices, are more expensive compared to years past mostly due to three major factors —confidence in worldwide vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes and the easing of travel restrictions leading to optimism for leisure travel. Last week, crude oil sold at $74 per barrel, the highest price in nearly three years.
Today’s national gas price average is more expensive on the month (up five cents) and the year (up 92 cents).
