A handful of longtime Lawrence County businesses announced 2022 would be their last one here.
The biggest blow came in September when pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corporation announced it would be closing its New Butler Road this summer.
The facility has 150 employees and has been in Shenango Township for around 25 years. McKesson is a supplier to the pharmacies of the two Giant Eagle stores in Shenango and Neshannock Townships since it opened its new building in the late 1990s.
In January, the C. Reiber and Son mower and chainsaw repair and sales shop in Hickory Township announced it had shut its doors due to losses from the pandemic.
In February, it was announced another long-standing business in New Castle would be shutting its doors.
Rashid’s Oriental Rugs at 1236 E. Washington St. began its closing process after being in business since 1930.
While the business officially opened in 1930, its origins could be traced back to 1896 when former owner Jerry Rashid’s grandfather arrived in the United States from Lebanon, traveling from town to town peddling rugs.
Rashid’s father Samuel Rashid opened the business in 1930 on a section of Neshannock Avenue, before it was eventually moved to its East Washington Street location.
April saw the loss of Kings Family Restaurant in the Union Square plaza near Walmart.
Finally, after 124 years in operation, Eckles Architecture announced it would leave New Castle.
The firm was founded in 1898 and left the county July 1 as part of its merger with Pittsburgh-based architectural-engineering firm DRAW Collective. Eckles employees now work under DRAW Collective in its two offices in Cranberry.
Eckles Architecture had been a staple in New Castle for generations, with its blueprints in many buildings and facilities in the city and in Lawrence County.
One of the first buildings the company designed in the late 1800s was the Almira Home on East Washington Street as a senior home. It now is owned by Lawrence County government and houses Children and Youth Services.
The firm designed the New Castle Junior-Senior High School building, and more recently, renovations to the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center and the renovations to the district’s Taggart Stadium.
William George Eckles started the firm in 1898, with the business being passed down throughout his family for generations.
