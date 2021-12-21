The Lawrence County courthouse was busy in 2021.
Coming off a frantic 2020 election that posed challenges like mail-in ballots, pre-canvassing and — of course — COVID-19, 2021 was no breeze in the county seat with new developments from the county commissioners and an off-year primary and general election.
The year began with 34 employees temporarily furloughed because of the number of positive cases in the courthouse and its public closure. The building finally reopened on April 5.
The spring primary brought along with it a ballot referendum question on the Home Rule charter. With all city voters eligible to choose “yes” or “no,” the yes vote was officially declared the winner signaling progressive changes to New Castle’s form of government over the next few years, the most visible of which is the move away from a “strong mayor” style of governance and instead one led by a seven-person city council and city manager.
One predicted trend was confirmed with census data released in late summer — Lawrence County is losing its population. The population decreased by about 5,000 people over the last 10 years from 91,108 in 2010 to 86,070 in 2020, with young people being a key demographic lost. The loss in population coupled with an overall decline in Pennsylvania’s population could mean less representation in Harrisburg for the county.
Pennsylvania lost one electoral vote for the 2024 election and also will lose a state representative.
November’s general election was a different one inside the courthouse walls as it was pulled off without the help of longtime elections director Ed Allison, who died Sept. 2.
For the second straight year, registered Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Lawrence County for the first time since 1972.
Republicans now hold a 22,843 to 26,399 lead among the 55,970 registered voters, as of November. The remaining voters in that total are registered either independent or other parties.
