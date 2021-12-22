Drs. Elizabeth Piccione and Sandra Carna-Rader have more than a few things in common.

Both women are graduates and natives of Lawrence County with have roots at UPMC Jameson and have strong family support — but nothing tops the two being named president at UPMC hospitals this fall.

Piccione, a 1989 New Castle High School graduate, was named interim president of UPMC’s Jameson and Horizon hospitals in September. Meanwhile, Dr. Sandra Carna-Rader was tapped as the president of the Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital campus in Pittsburgh in November. Rader is originally from Hillsville and graduated from Mohawk High School in 1978.

UPMC operates 40 hospitals in western Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland, meaning three of those are currently led by Lawrence County women.

Piccione, a cardiologist, previously was serving as vice president of both hospitals. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, she has been with UPMC for 10 years working in Lawrence and Mercer counties.

Story continues below video

She listed her goals as to keep making Jameson a model health care facility by recruiting and retaining quality physicians and nursing staff. They include continuing to recruit and retain quality physicians and nursing staff.

Rader, in the words of UPMC president Dr. Mark Sevco, was the ideal candidate for the job at one of UPMC’s Pittsburgh hospitals. After high school, Rader attended Jameson School of Nursing in New Castle before working for two years and then earning a nursing bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. She obtained a master’s degree from Notre Dame in 1994 and started working as an administrator at UPMC Horizon in 1999.

Rader has served on the Presbyterian Shadyside COVID-19 team since the beginning of the pandemic. Piccione last week said an advantage UPMC has is its ability to move patients from crowded hospitals to ones with more open beds.

psirianni@ncnewsonline.com