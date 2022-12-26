The Kmart store at Lawrence Village Plaza closed in 2019. But it wasn’t until 2022 that the fallout was truly felt.
Dennis “Chip” Harrup had purchased the Shenango Township shopping center in 2017, the same year Kmart signed a five-year lease for its building there. Still, the plaza’s problems had already begun.
Dunham’s relocated to Union Township in 2016. Longtime Gallie’s Hallmark shut its doors shortly thereafter when the owners retired, and PNC Bank soon followed by closing its plaza branch. Later, T&M Hardware, which had been located in the plaza’s former Kroger store, relocated to Giant Eagle’s original store on New Butler Road.
Kmart continued to honor its lease even after it closed, making its rent payments until the agreement expired in February of this year. Once that revenue stream shut down, though, a dispute between Shenango supervisors and Harrup heated up.
The township claimed that Harrup owed back taxes on plaza, and that multiple safety violations for which he had been cited had not been resolved. It was then the supervisors first brought up the idea of pursuing a conservatorship, a legal move that could put management of the shopping center in their hands.
Harrup accused the supervisors of torpedoing his financing capabilities with such talk, and suggested that the supervisors actions were rooted in his denial of a plan they proposed to raze a section of the plaza and build a road through it leading to the township’s municipal park behind it.
He also maintained that his now-former partner, Wes Edwards, was the only one with the authority to act upon Shenango’s demands, and that he himself had been relegated to the role of a silent partner.
In May, the supervisors voted not to permit any new occupancy permits for the plaza until the back taxes were paid and all safety violations remedied. They followed that move up in September, when the approved moving ahead with efforts to establish a conservatorship.
The first move toward a possible resolution occurred earlier this month, when supervisors confirmed that Harrup had paid the taxes as well as the fines for the violations. Moreover, Shenango Township resident Shirley Sallmen said at December’s supervisors meeting that she had been having conversations with Harrup about the future of the plaza, and that he had told her that he now planned to bring in a national leasing agency that deals with major retailers to bring stores back to the plaza.
Supervisors, though, said Harrup has not reached out to them to share such plans, and Harrup declined to speak to The News about them.
The saga, then, will continue in 2023.
