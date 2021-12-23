A 113-year-old chapter in Lawrence County history came to a close.
On June 8, Holy Spirit Academy — also known as St. Vitus School for its first 112 years — sent students home for the final time. Two months later, a Mass and reception allowed former students and staff to say a last farewell to the school that had opened in 1908.
It had been the last Catholic school in Lawrence County to remain in operation.
A cross-diocesan partnership has enabled students to attend St. John Paul II Elementary School in Hermitage (Diocese of Erie) with financial and transportation support from Holy Spirit Parish (Diocese of Pittsburgh). Forty former Holy Spirit Academy students have taken advantage of the resolution, with many of them riding to and from school on a New Castle Area Transit Authority bus.
As for the former school building, it may not see the daily activity it once did, but the parish continues to use it for its Faith Formation classes.
Now that everything is in place, Father Joseph McCaffrey, parish pastor, hopes that more Holy Spirit families will send their children to further swell the ranks of St. John Paul II ranks.
“There’s always a few hiccups here and there, but nothing that would prevent it from being something that we can’t overcome,” McCaffrey said. “In many ways, a lot of the obstacles were overcome and I’m hopeful that we’re going to get a hundred kids into that school system.”
Katie Thiefenthal, St. John Paul II principal, also reported that Holy Spirit Academy students have adapted quickly to their new school.
“They seem to be fitting right in,” she said. “They’re getting along great with the kids. Every classroom has a nice mix of at least one or two kids from their school. They’re meshing really well with one another and becoming a new school family.”
