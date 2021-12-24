Volant, a sleepy borough home to about 160 people, found itself caught up in a district attorney investigation, media scrutiny, canceled or argumentative meetings and one closed public restroom.
The year started off with former Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl preparing to resign, citing tensions between the seven-member council and the borough’s business owners. She changed her decision, but the strain between council and the public persisted after ordinances were put in place for festivals.
By April, merchants sued the borough because collected business license fees meant for the upkeep of the borough’s public restroom — located next to the municipal building and meant for the crowds of people who visit the borough during festivals and peak weekend shopping — were either being misused, misappropriated or missing altogether because the restroom had been closed for years.
Shortly after, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office served search warrants at the municipal building and were seen carrying out boxes just hours before the council met for the last time until July.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa reported, after a four-month investigation, that all $15,000 in license fees were properly recorded and accounted for and that there were no criminal financial irregularities concerning the fees. He, however, said the proper use and allocation of those funds are up to Volant borough officials to decide and that wasn’t part of the investigation.
At July’s public meeting, council members Deb Lakin and John Wayne Edwards threatened to call state police on a New Castle News reporter over a seating arrangement — Lakin and Edwards preferred he stand in a back corner with an obstructed view of proceedings instead of in the front row — but failed in their warning.
Lakin then sparred with solicitor John DeCaro as she preferred to limit public participation to taxpayers only. DeCaro said taxpayers would be anyone who pays a license fee, thus allowing non-resident business owners the ability to speak.
Finally in November, borough government was set to have several new faces after write-in campaigns were staged for council and Both-Hoesl didn’t run for reelection. In the end, incumbent President Robert McGary, Edwards and newcomer Glenn Smith were elected to council while Charles Rice won unopposed as mayor.
