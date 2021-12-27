For years, the intersection of routes 422 and 388 near the border of Shenango and Slippery Rock townships has been a problem area where accidents are common.
New pressure is being put on state officials from local governments after an April accident nearly took the life of Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck and his teenage son Aidan.
On April 19 around 10:15 a.m., Schreck’s black SUV was stopped at the intersection’s stoplight while traveling east toward Butler on Route 422.
A tractor-trailer driven by Alfred L. Ball, 63, of Aultman, Pennsylvania, struck the Schreck vehicle from behind just as the light turned green. The rear of Schreck’s vehicle was destroyed, and his SUV then struck the hatchback of another driver, Susan Mink, from behind.
Schreck and his son were flown by medical helicopters to separate hospitals, while Mink was treated and released from UPMC Jameson. Ball was charged in June with one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and other summary charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
In the days following, a prayer service was held at Shenango High School and a trust fund was set up for donations to his family. In a show of support that stretched across Lawrence County and into neighboring areas, schools held “Blue and Gold” days during which students wore Wildcats team colors and took donations for the Schreck family.
As far as the stretch of highway, the Lawrence County commissioners and supervisors from Shenango and Slippery Rock townships formally formally contacted the state Department of Transportation in regard to needed changes at the intersection.
A formal traffic study was done, with one suggestion being crosswalk signage for pedestrians.
Unsatisfied with the results, the Shenango Township supervisors in December announced plans to erect a 48-inch “Traffic Signal Ahead” sign about 2,000 feet west warning of the intersection.
There is an overhead sign warning of the intersection about 1,000 feet before the intersection on both sides of the stoplight — the west portion of which sits in Shenango Township.
