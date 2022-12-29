Chris Frye will once again be making history in New Castle.
After being elected as the city’s first Black mayor in 2019, Frye on Jan. 1 will assume thehe city’s first administrator role under Home Rule charter after resigning as mayor.
Under Home Rule, an administrator cannot hold an elected office position.
City council, in a 4-1 vote during a special Nov. 18 meeting, approved Frye’s one-year agreement as administrator.
The move proved controversial, with some residents taking issue with Frye’s new salary of $110,000 with no benefits and council not publicly advertising for the position.
Frye defended this action by stating the city would never have been able to afford both the recommended salary for the administrator at $120,000 and his mayoral salary of around $53,000.
He argued this move in the long run saves the city money because, as administrator, he would oversee all city departments and be the director of the code enforcement and community and economic development departments.
Frye said he has the experience for the position after previously serving in administration with social services, while noting council has the ability to advertise and interview for the position for 2024 and beyond.
Councilman Bryan Cameron voted against the hiring, believing the position should have been advertised and candidates should have been vetted.
With his resignation as mayor, council will look to appoint one of its own as “deputy mayor” for the remainder of Frye’s term to expire in 2023.
Under Home Rule, the mayor role will largely be symbolic, as the mayor will serve on city council as council president.
In the charter, it states the requirements for administrator are a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in public, municipal, or business administration and have a minimum of seven years’ experience in local government, non-profit or business management.
Council in turn will have an additional seat created with the charter. That will make council to be comprised of six members and the mayor acting as council’s president.
Council has the option to appoint the sixth council member and the new mayor’s seat, while both seats and three additional spots on council will be up for election in 2023.
