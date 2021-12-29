Around 40 police officers from multiple jurisdictions descended on the Lawrence County jail the morning of June 1 for a disturbance inside.
The actions that morning set in motion several changes at the jail, including a change in leadership.
At the time, the cause of concern was said to be a protest among inmates upset because computer kiosks where they could look up their case files were out of order.
The original report was that 49 out of 63 inmates in one of the cell blocks congregated in a common area and refused to go into their cells before lunch, which is customary. Because of the protest, all available units were called to respond to the jail.
No injuries were reported at the time.
About six weeks later on July 21, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said at a prison board meeting that after he reviewed evidence, the incident was “not a peaceful protest.”
In a criminal complaint that charged six in the riot, then-Warden Brian Covert reported mattresses had been pulled from cells and propped against the entrance door of the housing unit, blocking the entrance.
A major at the jail responded to help, but was charged by five inmates attempting to get his gun.
The major threw the pepper spray gun into an officers’ restroom, which was retrieved by inmate Brendan Shropshire, who wasn’t able to operate it.
Another inmate was seen breaking a wooden broomstick to block help from coming through a doorway.
About 15 minutes after the start of the incident, 9-1-1 was called and backup arrived, with city officers deploying tear gas, flash-bangs and pepper spray to secure the cell block.
Those facing charges so far are: Christian Allen Rozier, 35; Marc Allen Taylor, 43; Benjamin Frank Jones, 41; Aaron Lamont Johnson, 25; Kailin Damar Stewart, 24 and Shropshire, 25.
By November, the labor union representing the jail’s corrections officers had issued a letter to the county’s prison board and commissioners, detailing problems at the jail and the “hostile work environment” caused by management that prompted many workers to quit.
The following day, the prison board accepted the resignation of Covert and placed the deputy warden on paid administrative leave.
Captain Michael J. Mahlmeister was appointed as interim warden and a sixth captain post was created at the jail, a position filled by Colin Wallace.
