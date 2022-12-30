After 28 years, the longtime face of Lawrence County politics is being replaced.
Democrat Chris Sainato served as the 9th Legislative District representative for 14 terms since 1995. However, his bid for a 15th term was denied Nov. 8 by Republican challenger Marla Gallo Brown.
Brown won with 13,721 votes compared to Sainato’s 12,219.
This result makes the entire representation of Lawrence County in the state General Assembly Republican, as the county is also served by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler) and state Senators Michele Brooks (R-50) and Elder Vogel (R-47).
Sainato, reflecting on his 28 years of service, thanked both his staff in New Castle and in Harrisburg as well as all of the constituents that supported him over the years.
He prided himself on never missing a day of service in his 28 years, and spending every weekend that he could attending events in the district.
Sainato served as the Democratic chair for the state Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee.
This is Brown’s first role in government.
She grew up in Lawrence County, as she was born in Edinburg, worked at her family’s Italian bakery in Neshannock and attended the Mohawk Area School District.
She previously worked for UPS for 15 years, including becoming head of its United Kingdom market in London, opened a medical spa in Georgia and ran it for nine years, and was the CEO of the Pregnancy Aid Clinic, a non-profit Catholic pro-life organization before returning to Lawrence County.
Brown ran on helping Lawrence County with the economy and the job market, while also pledging not to be like other politicians.
This includes not accepting any state per diems, pension and taxpayer-funded car, and to serve, if elected, eight years at most.
Sainato’s longtime office on South Mercer Street, in New Castle, was officially closed on Nov. 30, his last day in office, with the space to be turned into a brewery owned by former New Castle Mayor and Councilman Tim Fulkerson.
Brown announced she will open a legislative office in January in the Washington Centre.
