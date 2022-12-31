The issue has never really been resolved. It’s just gone, ignored and glossed over.
Meanwhile, New Castle residents are continuing to wear their red and black “Red Hurricanes” and “Red Hurricane” clothing with pride.
That is despite controversy that erupted in early August and sparked the ire of a couple of athletic figures in the New Castle Area School District — along with many students, parents and teachers — who insist that the name of the school’s team is the Red Hurricanes, not the Red Hurricane.
Many expressed that by rights, an “s” should tag the end of the team name to make it plural, and the “s” was arbitrarily left off the word “Hurricane” on the new football turf at Taggart Stadium as directed by the school board president.
Board President Gary Schooley, a former English teacher, thinking back to how a former New Castle News sportswriter likened a football player running down the field like a “hurricane,” said he deemed the “s” was improper and ordered the final letter to be eliminated from the plans.
There was no change order and the change was made without a board vote, or without input from anyone else in the district.
And despite controversy that erupted over it, Schooley still feels he is right.
The change had met with the ire of the district’s longtime athletic director, Sam Flora, who retired last month from that position, stating that change was one of the reasons for his decision. Flora was the district’s athletic director of 24 years and an employee 42 years, while he was recently hired back to manage The Rack fitness center.
Hurricanes or Red Hurricanes is found in many of the district’s buildings and on apparel. On the previous turf field, the end zone had the word “Hurricanes.”
People went to the school board meetings in outrage to protest the change made by Schooley, but he did not waver in his decision, and the letter on the field remains.
The school district’s website also displays the district as the “Home of the Red Hurricanes!” Elsewhere around Taggart Stadium, there is signage for the “Red Hurricanes.” Inside the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House, painted on the wall reads “Runnin’ Red Hurricanes” while the lettering on the basketball court uses the singular “Hurricane.”
It was a 1932 New Castle News story by former sports editor Charles “Bugs” Walther, who described a football player as streaking down the field like a “Red Hurricane,” that caused the name to stick for the then-nameless New Castle team. The News continues to refer to the district’s sports teams as the Red Hurricane on first reference and “The ‘Canes” thereafter.
The controversy has since died down, but the resentment remains. Schooley said he accepts blame.
Schooley, who coached New Castle to the 1998 Class 4A WPIAL championship, had brought it up at a board athletic committee meeting before the lettering was laid that, technically, there should be no “s” at the end.
“I’ll own it,” he said. “It has been consistently inconsistent.”
He said that eliminating the “s” was “an attempt to say OK, let’s get it right.”
The district earlier this year floated a $3-million bond issue for renovations to Taggart Stadium, and repairs to Flaherty Field and the George Washington Intermediate School varsity softball field.
The project involved installation of new lighting, replacement of the turf and the repair and resurfacing of the track, all at Taggart. The stadium also is getting new home and visitor locker rooms, a renovated press box and new restrooms and a concession stand.
