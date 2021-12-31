City hall quite literally began 2021 closed, but finished off 12 months later with declarations from councilmembers and Mayor Chris Frye it was open for business.
That was just one aspect in what was yet another historic year at the city’s government center.
Frye, with two years remaining on his term, announced in December his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor in the 2022 primary election. Frye will be a one-term mayor in the traditional sense after city voters elected in May to change the form of government with the Home Rule charter with major changes including expanding council from five to seven members with the mayor serving on council. Frye, a Republican, will take on statewide challengers in the May primary.
The city will soon be run by a city manager, while the mayor’s position will have less authority. The city also will have greater taxing flexibility than under the former code.
The November election was another historic one, as Eric Ritter and David Ward were voted to city council, replacing President Tom Smith and Councilman Tim Fulkerson. Smith chose not to run again, while Fulkerson was denied a third term in the primary. He also served two terms as New Castle’s mayor.
Ward, when sworn in next week, will become the first Black member of council in the city’s history and could also be the youngest ever member at 27.
By the end of the year, Fulkerson and Frye both said the city is open for business after two key taxes — the mercantile and business privilege — were eliminated beginning in 2022.
The city was able to delete those two revenue sources mainly through a $10-million sale of the city’s stormwater sewer system. Of that money, $5 million was set aside for stormwater projects including the repair of the decades-long problem area of the Lafayette Street underpass in Mahoningtown. Another $2 million was set aside to pay down debt and the remaining $3 million was to be used for other things, including blight and the demolition of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School on East Long Avenue.
Blight reduction and development were also two hot topics that came before council this year. More efforts were made — with little progress — on the demolition of the former FirstMerit Bank building downtown.
Elsewhere on the North Hill, a Dollar General several years in the plans is finally coming to fruition after a court ruling, despite pleas from neighbors over the store relocating into a historic district. A battle over at-home restaurants also took center stage at City Hall this year.
