A hazing incident in the football program rocked the Mohawk Area School District this fall.
The incident took place between noon and 1 p.m. Aug. 17 in a school equipment room, according to Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
The District Attorney’s Office investigated the allegations and interviewed 25 witnesses during its investigation.
It determined while there were no teachers or coaches involved, five athletes were subject to “a series of acts of abuse, humiliation and assault.”
“It was unsupervised kids. It was the kids and they were the ones who committed the crimes that ultimately are going to lead to their prosecution,” Lamancusa said at a September school board meeting.
Juvenile summons charges were filed against the players who committed the hazing. Because the students are juveniles, their names were not made public nor will they appear in public court records.
During the board’s November meeting, disciplinary agreements were approved against those students, including one expulsion.
The incident caused the district to pause all football-related activities until Sept. 2, which led to the cancellation of a preseason scrimmage game and the first two regular-season games. Mohawk ended up qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs, finishing with a 4-5 record. Coach Tim McCutcheon was voted coach of the year in the Midwestern Athletic Conference.
Reaction to the news from district families were mixed.
There were some, like Rianna Robinson, mother of a football player, who wanted more action taken and accountability from the district. Other parents Kimberly Chapman and Laurie List, felt the incident painted a black eye over the district, wanted to move forward as a community and were highly critical of media coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.