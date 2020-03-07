NLMK union OKs strike -- if necessary

FARRELL — While a negotiator from the union that represents workers at NLMK Pennsylvania’s steel plant said negotiations for a new contract are “going good,” rank and file voted Thursday to authorize a strike if ongoing talks collapse.
Members of United Steelworkers Local 1016-03 voted to authorize the strike, union members said after an informational meeting held at the Farrell VFW. The membership did not release a vote count.
With the union’s current contract slated to expire April 2, NLMK and the USW have held ongoing contract talks in recent months. Leaders for 1016-03 declined to comment after the meeting.
But Todd Clary, a USW district international staff member who attended the meeting and is involved in contract talks, said nothing should be read into the strike authorization vote.
“This was an informational meeting,’’ Clary said. “Negotiations have been going good at this point. I don’t want to rock the boat.’’
During the meeting, union leaders talked about contract discussions covering issues like seniority and work rules, said Shawn Korpa, a union member who works at the plant.
Korpa said the vote to authorize a strike was “nearly unanimous.’’ But he said there was no indication from union leaders that bargaining talks had taken a turn for the worse.
“They’re still hashing things out,’’ Korpa said of labor talks. Major issues such as wages and healthcare weren’t discussed, he said.
The local represents around 400 production and maintenance workers at the plant.
Bob Miller, president of NLMK Pennsylvania, said he agreed with Clary that overall contract talks were going well.
“As long as the entire work force is aware of the facts, and that negotiations are going forward, that can only be a good thing,’’ Miller said.
The company has been struggling with tariffs on imported steel imposed two years ago by President Donald J. Trump. NLMK processes steel slabs from Russia — home of its parent company — and other countries, and processes them into steel coil to be used in the manufacture of vehicles, appliances and other consumer products.
Before the tariffs, Miller said the Farrell plant had been producing at full capacity.
For a time the company paid the hefty tariffs but no longer can afford to do that, Miller said. Rather, it buys from other foreign suppliers that aren’t subject to the tariffs.
Miller has repeatedly said there aren’t enough steel slabs produced on American shores so it has to buy them overseas. In its filing for an exemption from the tariffs, NLMK claimed that the lack of availability of steel slabs forced the company to import the material. The U.S. Department of Commerce rejected NLMK’s tariff exemption application last year.
The Farrell plant has cut office staff and reduced production. Miller said Thursday that he didn’t immediately have figures for layoffs or cutbacks.
In spite of the difficulties, and the strike authorization vote, Korpa, a 20-year veteran at NLMK, said he felt comfortable on the progress of contract talks.
