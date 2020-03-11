NLMK sues feds over tariffs

FARRELL — NLMK Pennsylvania is going after the $170 million it has paid in tariffs by taking the U.S. Commerce Department to court.
The Farrell steelmaker and its affiliate NLMK Indiana, based in Portage, Ind., filed a complaint Feb. 27 against the Commerce Department with the U.S. Court of International Trade. The Court of International Trade’s jurisdiction includes complaints against the Commerce Department.
In its court complaint, NLMK claimed that the Commerce Department failed to comply with its own guidelines last year when it denied NLMK’s tariff exemption request. The company, which operates factories in Farrell and Sharon, has paid nearly $170 million on tariffs since March of 2018, when President Donald Trump enacted a 25 percent tariff on foreign-made steel.
Efforts to broker a deal with the Commerce Department have failed, Bob Miller, NLMK Pennsylvania’s president, said Monday.
“They (the Commerce Department) rejected our request from being excluded from tariffs that had nothing to do with the actual facts of the case,’’ Miller said. “Based on their rules, other steelmakers’ objections shouldn’t even be allowed because they can’t make the products we need.’’
NLMK’s United States subsidiaries operate under a Russian-owned parent company. The Farrell plant takes steel slabs, most of which are imported, and rolls them into steel coil for manufacture into consumer goods, including vehicles and appliances.
Three U.S. steel corporations, U.S. Steel, AK Steel and Nucor Corp., objected to NLMK’s tariff exemption application, and NLMK alleged in its complaint that the Department of Commerce accepted those companies’ objections.
In the complaint, NLMK officials repeatedly claim that they tried to buy steel slabs domestically. The bulk of tariffs — $137 million — paid by NLMK applies to a type of imported steel that is “indisputably not produced in the United States by any of the objectors.”
NLMK said in the filing that the company has tried unsuccessfully to purchase slab steel from domestic sources, including U.S. Steel and AK Steel.
“NLMK cannot obtain slab in the U.S. market in a sufficient quantity or quality on a timely basis to replace steel slab it currently imports,’’ the complaint said.
The complaint paints a picture, affirmed by Miller, that the Commerce Department buried NLMK in unneeded bureaucratic paperwork.
On March 30, 2018, the Commerce Department said NLMK’s requests were “incomplete’’ because they were missing the iron content with each request.
“This instruction made no sense, because steel is, by definition, comprised almost entirely of iron. More importantly, the Department’s instructions were inconsistent with the Department’s treatment of similar requests by others, which it accepted and posted without requiring the requester to identify any iron content,’’ the complaint said.
NLMK originally filed six complaints to the Commerce Department on six different kinds of slabs, Miller said.
“They didn’t accept that,’’ he said. “They added some burdensome ranges of sizes and types of slabs that took six requests to 85 requests. The problem is they let other people who filed for exclusions for slabs not to have the same requirements they gave us.’’
In the filing, NLMK officials said the companies that opposed the tariff exemption application had communicated inappropriately with Commerce Department officials who made the decision on the company’s application.
One section of the complaint refers to a Commerce Department Inspector General report that said, “Department officials had conducted off-the-record ex parte communications with some objectors.’’
In further quoting from the Inspector General’s report, NLMK’s complaint said, “This gives the appearance that Department officials may not be impartial or transparent and are potentially making decision based on evidence not contained in the official record for specific exclusion reports.’’
The Mercatus Center at George Mason University, as cited in the court filing, said the Commerce Department rejected tariff exemption applications “approximately 99 percent” of the time when large competitors including AK Steel, U.S. Steel and Nucor filed opposition to the exemption filing.
“You can surmise a lot from that,’’ Miller said of both the Inspector General and Mercatus Center reports.
Miller acknowledged that one remedy for the company is to build a fully-integrated mill in the U.S. that produces its own slabs. These kinds of operations are known as melt shops.
“I would love to have my own melt shop.’’ Miller said. “But you can’t build these shops overnight. Right now, the handcuffs have been put on me in the ability to due business in the short term. Without that ability, there’s no feasible way to make that kind of decision.’’
Before the tariffs, NLMK had planned to invest $664 million in its U.S. mills, according to the court filing. Those projects have been postponed because of the tariffs and the Commerce Department’s denials.
In the complaint, NLMK is seeking a return of all the tariffs it paid and an exemption on fees from importing steel slabs.
The Farrell plant has cut staff and slashed production as a result of the tariffs, Miller said.
“This is hurting us,’’ he said.
While based in New York, the court, at its discretion, can hold trials in federal courthouses that are closer to the litigants, according to its website. Also, the court can hear oral arguments and other court duties by telephone conferences.
A Commerce Department spokesman said due to the ongoing litigation that questions should be referred to the U.S. Justice Department. An email to the Department of Justice wasn’t immediately returned late Monday afternoon.
No date for hearings or locations has been decided on by the court. Miller was hopeful for a speedy hearing.
“This could be resolved by the end of the year,’’ he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.