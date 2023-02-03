The Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation no longer has Linda Nitch as its executive director.
Nitch, who held the leadership position for 23 years, no longer is with the agency, according to an email and news release sent by email Friday by Lisa Nentwick, the president of the board that oversees economic development, and Kim Koller-Jones, president of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The notification was sent to members of both organizations, which together comprise an umbrella organization branded last year as Forward Lawrence.
“We recognize the role that (Nitch's) former position plays in the success of Lawrence County, and assure you that the capable staff she leaves behind will continue to meet the immediate needs of our community,” the email said.
Nitch had attended a New Castle City council meeting Tuesday as a representative of economic development. Her departure was effective this week, as indicated in the release.
Koller-Jones stated in an email Friday that Nitch separated voluntarily from her position on Feb. 1. She said "the departure was amicable and we wish her nothing but happiness."
Forward Lawrence has indicated that all current and future economic development projects should be directed to Diane Richardson, assistant director of the economic development corporation, at richardson@lawrencecounty.com. Richardson is a certified economic development professional with more than 20 years of experience with the agency.
Nitch had served as the economic development executive director since 1999. During her tenure, she has helped to secure more than $33 million in grants and low-interest loans for multiple businesses and $27 million for the construction of business parks, remediation of Brownfield sites and construction of speculative buildings. She additionally earned recognition as a Ford Foundation Fellow in Regionalism and Sustainable Development and served as past-president of the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association.
She remains a member of the Lawrence County Planning Commission, having served on that board for 20 years.
It's been nearly a year since Forward Lawrence's former CEO, Alex McCoy, was ousted from the lead chamber of commerce position that oversaw both organizations. The organization conducted a search for candidates for the position earlier last year but came up empty.
Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who serves on the search committee for a new CEO of Forward Lawrence, said the chamber is renewing its search and it already has received about 10 applications.
Koller-Jones explained after the first search was unsuccessful, the boards turned their attention to building a stronger foundation for the next administrator.
"This included an honest look at internal and external operations, the delivery of core programs and services and the critical relationships needed to move Forward Lawrence forward," she said. "We introduced a new look, new membership levels, a new loan program and a robust scope of work and activities for 2023."
The current focus is on replacing the CEO, who, once hired, will assist in selecting the next executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation. That search is being conducted by Kismet PEO, a human resource consulting firm from Sharon.
Koller-Jones said she is impressed by the quality and quantity of applicants during the second round. She expects initial interviews to be conducted in the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, Forward Lawrence is continuing to work with a hired consultant to complete a third-party evaluation of operations, to review and revise policies, procedures and practices that will better position the two organizations to jointly implement the recommendations of Forward Lawrence, she said.
“The board appreciates all of the work that Linda has done over the years to move the county forward,” Nentwick commented in an email. “The Forward Lawrence team has been working hard on a number of fronts, and we look forward to bringing that to the public very soon. Stay tuned.”
Attempts to contact Nitch on Friday were unsuccessful.
