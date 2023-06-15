For Matthew Blake, the load has gotten lighter and the route shorter.
A newspaper carrier for the New Castle News for 19 years, Blake delivers 18 newspapers in his Mahoningtown neighborhood five days a week. His one-time two-street route has dwindled to two blocks.
“He started in eighth grade,” said his mother, Paula Blake. “As the years went by, he lost more and more people.”
According to Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan American think-tank that provides information on social issues and demographic trends, newspapers have been hit hard as more consume news digitally. The industry’s subscriber base has declined since the mid-2000s, but its website audience traffic has begun to grow.
Once a job for adolescents on foot and bicycles, the newspaper carrier has grown up. Most who deliver the New Castle News are adults driving vehicles, said Craig Girondi, director of audience development who oversees circulation at the 143-year-old newspaper.
Girondi said The News has about 20 carriers, of which fewer than five are under age 18; the carriers deliver about half of the printed newspapers. The remaining are mailed.
Once a way to supplement income, newspaper delivery is more of a primary job.
“As the industry changed, it enabled adults to cover a lot more territory,” he said.
“Twenty years ago, when youth routes became available, they ended up being switched over to motor routes and the industry got away from the after-school delivery.”
Patty Bara, circulation service clerk at The News and a 40-year employee, believes The News experienced the transition after it went from an afternoon to a morning publication.
It’s not unusual for routes to be passed onto family members.
“It’s a network of people who do a lot of side work.” Girondi said.
Motor route carrier Holly Hanna by 3:30 a.m. five days a week picks up more than 300 newspapers at West Penn Printing on Sampson Street, where The News has been printed for the last 20 years.
She drops off newspapers at nine stores and five vending machines. The 53-year-old New Castle woman also delivers copies to 153 homes, mostly in the Shenango, Ellwood City and Portersville areas.
“It’s a nice job,” she said. “I don’t have to clock in or clock out.”
Hanna, who has delivered The News on and off for 18 years and is currently on a five-year stint, said she used to help her sister, Kim Sager of Slippery Rock Township, deliver The News and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Sager also continues to deliver the News.
“I thought it was a nice job,” said Hanna, who completes her 90-mile route in about six hours.
Drivers are encouraged to complete deliveries before noon.
Before delivering newspapers, she worked in hospital and hotel housekeeping and in the bakery and deli at Golden Dawn in Farrell.
A 1988 New Castle High School graduate, her first job was as a dishwasher at the J.C. Penney restaurant in the Shenango Valley Mall.
Girondi finds most of his carriers through word of mouth.
“Through carriers we get carriers,” he said.
Advertisements for motor route carriers running continuously in The News and on Facebook generate some interest. Former carriers occasionally return.
Pay varies for motor route drivers and is negotiated for every piece delivered, Girondi said.
For Herman Mielke, who has been a motor route carrier for three years, “it’s something to do.” The 41-year-old said he delivers about 100 newspapers in an hour “to make a little extra money.”
As for carrier Matthew Blake, customer Pat Torsello can count on him like clockwork.
“I wake up at the crack of dawn and by 7 or 7:30, my paper is on the porch,” said the 80-year-old Liberty Mutual retiree. “Matthew is fantastic and I just love him.”
No matter the weather, Matthew heads out around 7:30. It takes the 35-year-old about 30 minutes to complete his route.
“He’s excellent,” said Mahoningtown resident Nick Villani. “He’s here every morning and is very reliable. We hope he never quits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.