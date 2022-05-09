FROM STAFF REPORTS
From government reporting to columns, feature writing and podcasts, the New Castle News received five statewide awards across two competitions.
The citations were in the Golden Quills, presented by Press Club of Western Pennsylvania, and in the Keystone Media Awards.
In the Golden Quills, editor Pete Sirianni is a finalist in the columns/blogs category as well as in the public affairs/politics/government category for coverage of the Volant Borough Council.
Those awards will be presented at a reception May 24 at the Rivers Casino Event Center in Pittsburgh.
In the Keystone Media Awards, The News picked up two citations in the podcast category as well as two honorable mentions in enterprise and feature writing.
The Tipoff Show basketball podcast, hosted by sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and local attorney and New Castle High School ninth-grade boys basketball coach Larry Kelly, finished in second place. The Gridiron Show, which covers Lawrence County football and is also hosted by Poniewasz and Kelly, earned the honorable mention nod in the category. Kelly’s LGKG law firm sponsors both podcasts, with archive episodes available on ncnewsonline.com and YouTube, while Sirianni edits.
It’s the second straight year The News picked up second-place honors in the podcast category.
Reporter Dan Irwin’s Jail to Jobs series on convicted felons attempting to return to the workplace earned an honorable mention in the enterprise reporting category.
Irwin also had an honorable mention citation in feature writing.
Former editor Jeffery Gerritt won for editorial writing for his reporting on the death penalty. The News competed in Division IV, which includes multi-day publications with circulations under 10,000.
This year, there were more than 2,500 entries from 110 state news organizations in 53 regular categories and 12 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions, according to awards host the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
Journalists in Virginia judged the competition.
The Keystone Media Awards recognize those in the news profession for providing “relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers and audiences” while also fulfilling First Amendment rights and responsibilities, the PNA said.
These awards will be presented to the winners during a brunch ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel.
Here’s a full list of The News’ winners:
Finalist
• Columns/blogs: Pete Sirianni for “Leveling the playing field can start with shoes,” “Professor’s teachings stay with former students” and “Start your day by making your bed.”
• Public affairs/politics/government: Pete Sirianni for coverage of the Volant Borough Council.
Second place
• Podcast: Ron Poniewasz Jr., Larry Kelly and Pete Sirianni for “The Tipoff Show.”
Honorable mention
• Podcast: Ron Poniewasz Jr., Larry Kelly and Pete Sirianni for “The Gridiron Show.”
• Enterprise reporting: Dan Irwin for “’A special girl’: First-grader, widow bond after child’s spontaneous hug at cemetery.”
• Feature writing: Dan Irwin for Jail to Jobs series, including “Hiring Hurdle: Woman with record finds job hard to come by,” “’Ban the box’ laws offer some protections for past offenders,” “Some records can be shielded from employers” and “Jail to Jobs finds work for convicted felons.”
