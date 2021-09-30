Our newspaper is pink today as a tribute those fighting breast cancer, those who have won the battle and those whose memories live on in our hearts.
Over the next several weeks, we’ll share stories of courage, hope and sisterhood. If you have a story, share it. If you love a cancer warrior, tell us about her (or him — men get breast cancer, too).
Email us at nclocal@ncnewsonline.com. And please, don’t forget to send a picture.
