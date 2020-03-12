News suspends walk-in traffic

In an effort to minimize exposure to the ongoing pandemic for our employees, The New Castle will not be open to walk in traffic at our 27 N. Mercer St. location beginning March 13 through at least March 23.
We will continue to operate as normal with this exception. Our employees will be available at (724) 654-6651 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to help with all of your requests.
We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.