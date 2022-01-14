News office closed for MLK Day Jan 14, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 The New Castle News office will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Story continues below video It will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Subscribers will still receive a printed edition on Monday as usual. Tags Office News Subscriber Politics Edition Observance Mlk Day Trending Video × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Boyd says he was asked to resign from board Candlelight vigil draws crowd Shenango hires its first paid firefighters Column by Morgan Boyd: It's time to rethink economic development DEAR ABBY: Partner cast aside amid man's personal struggles Sirianni named News editor Local woman to seek state representative seat Grant to help homeowners with upkeep County has record year for homicides Girls roundup: Haggerty nets 27 points to pace Neshannock Obituaries ROBERTS SR., Charles L. Jan 11, 2022 - Jan 11, 2022 HEARN, Randy Jan 11, 1955 - Jan 11, 2022 FRIEDMAN, Samuel Aug 19, 1939 - Jan 11, 2022 KIELAR, Louise Dec 18, 1931 - Jan 11, 2022 MELCHIORRE, Clara Sep 20, 1923 - Jan 11, 2022 COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Stocks Market Data by TradingView This Week's Circulars
