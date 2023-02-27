Editor’s Note: The New Castle has discontinued the comic Dilbert on the newspaper’s comics pages because the creator of the strip, Scott Adams, made outrageous racist remarks on his online television program last week, including urging white people to stay away from Black people.
His discriminatory comments violate this paper’s values and cannot be tolerated.
For more information about this situation, see the story on Page A-9 of today’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.