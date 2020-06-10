Due to a power outage at our printing printing facility from Wednesday night's storms, the delivery of the New Castle News to homes and businesses will be delayed by hours on Thursday.
Though the print edition will be delivered later than its normal time, the replica e-paper will be available online at its regular time. Stories will still be posted on our website, Facebook and Twitter platforms as usual.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
