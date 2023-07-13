When Sean Anderson’s good friend decided to move closer to family in nearby Negley, Ohio, Anderson went to YouTube.
Researching the area, the Tucson man found a video featuring New Castle in the summer and winter and thought “this town is so Norman Rockwell.”
“It reminded me of the town from ‘Back to Future’ with its town square,” Anderson said, referring to the 1985 film in which 17-year-old Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally is sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean.
Anderson traded in Arizona’s 100-degree summer nights and headed for Lawrence County. The manager of Applebee’s at 3300 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township said he has no intention of leaving.
“I’m here to stay,” the 52-year-old said. “I like the snow, I love the seasons and the people are so kind, so heartwarming. It’s like going back 20 years.”
“The first time I ever saw an Amish cart, that tripped me out,” he added. “This guy was riding on the side of the road.”
Diane Richardson, assistant director for Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. — the county’s economic engine — believes New Castle has “Hallmark movie” potential.
“First of all, there’s beautiful houses and affordable housing,” Richardson said. “Many of our streets are picturesque. One of the biggest assets of New Castle is the historic North Hill. I’ve seen a lot of people drawn to the area.”
She believes as working remotely becomes more common, people will be drawn to cities like New Castle, where housing is affordable and the internet is excellent.
“As more and more of those people move in, it will become a better place to live and more people will realize the vision of a Hallmark town,” Richardson said.
“We’re not there yet,” she added. “For anyone who lives here, it’s a string of close-knit communities. It has its problems, but everybody is working together.”
Anderson enjoys New Castle’s weather, seasons, kind people and beauty.
“As many shades of green that you have, we have that many shades of brown in Tucson,” he joked.
Anderson was the oldest of four, born in Oceanside, California, where his father was stationed at Camp Pendleton with the Marine Corps. He graduated from Pueblo High School in Tucson, before flunking out of University of Arizona and Pima Community College, both in Tucson. At 22, he received a two-year degree in psychology from Apollo College, also in Tucson.
A diverse career path followed.
“I sang, I danced, I had my own karaoke company and got into acting,” Anderson said. “I was a tile setter, certified gas filler for welding gases and a carpenter.”
Restaurant work was his fallback, with stints spent at Domino’s, Burger King, Taco Bell and Mimi’s Cafe, to name a few.
“You name the restaurant, I probably worked at it,” Anderson said.
After deciding to move to New Castle without out a job three years ago, Anderson sold most of the equipment from his 15-year DJ and karaoke business and half of his belongings. His 27-year-old Seamus joined him.
Anderson worked at McDonald’s in Union Township before stints at Primanti Brothers in Grove City and Cranberry.
“It was really too far and I just wanted something in town,” he said.
He applied at Tanner’s, the Crane Room and Applebee’s.
“Applebee’s offered me a pretty good salary and I trained in Monaca for a few months,” Anderson said.
He is working on moving his daughter, Bonnie, 5, and her mother from the Philippines. Anderson also has a son, Sean Jr., 31, who lives in Tucson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.