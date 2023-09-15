Plain Grove Township supervisors approved a new zoning ordinance during its September meeting.
The ordinance replaces one enacted in 2007. Among changes, the township will be divided into four zoning classifications.
The zones are agricultural, conservation, residential and business/industrial.
The agricultural district includes farmlands identified by the Soil Conservation Service Lawrence County Soil Survey, pastures, croplands and woodlands. The vast majority of the township falls under this zone.
The conservation district includes Pennsylvania Game Lands, privately owned conservation areas, large, identified wetlands and extensive areas of land subject to periodic flooding. This is the second biggest zone in the township.
As part of the new zoning, agricultural business, farm, forestry, other essential services, mobile homes, single-family detached dwellings, home-based businesses with no outside impact, residential garages and parking areas are permitted in all four zones by right.
Among other agricultural uses, feed lots are permitted by right in the agriculture zone and by conditional use for the business/industrial zone, food or grain processing and packaging plants are permitted by conditional use in the agricultural and business/industrial zones and slaughterhouses are permitted by right in the agricultural zone and by conditional use in the business/industrial zone.
Among other institutional and recreational uses, cemeteries are permitted by conditional use in the agricultural and residential zones, churches/religious institutions are permitted by right for all zones minus conservation, which is by conditional use, municipal and public facilities are permitted by right for the agricultural, residential and business/industrial zones, off-street parking lots, public utility facilities and right-of-ways are permitted by conditional use for all zones, recreation facilities are permitted by conditional use for all zones minus residential, and schools are permitted by right for agricultural and residential zones and by conditional use for conservation.
Residential uses include boarding houses are only permitted by conditional use for residential, duplexes are permitted by right for the agricultural and residential zones, group homes or transitional dwellings are permitted by conditional use for agricultural and residential, manufactured housing communities are only permitted by conditional use for agricultural, multi-family dwellings are only permitted by conditional use for residential and nursing/retirement homes are permitted by conditional use for agricultural and residential.
When it comes to commercial uses, adult entertainment is permitted by conditional use for business/industrial, automobile and trucks sales and service businesses are permitted by right in business/industrial and by conditional use in agricultural and conservation, automobile service stations are permitted by right in business/industrial and by conditional use in agriculture, bed and breakfast places are permitted by conditional use in agricultural and residential, campgrounds are permitted by conditional use in agricultural and conservation, day care centers are permitted by conditional use in agricultural and residential, general retail sales and service stores are permitted by right in business/industrial and by conditional use for agricultural, kennels are permitted by conditional use in all zones minus residential, medical clinics are permitted by right in business/industrial and by conditional use in residential, motels and hotels are permitted by right in business/industrial, private membership facilities are permitted by conditional use in all zones minus business/industrial, recreational vehicle parks are permitted by conditional use in agricultural and residential, restaurants are permitted by right in business/industrial and by conditional use in agriculture and residential and veterinarian clinics are permitted by right in business/industrial and agricultural.
Industrial uses include communication towers are permitted by conditional use for all zones minus residential, light fabricating and assembly is permitted by right in business/industrial and by conditional use for agricultural, machine shops are permitted by right for business/industrial and mineral extraction and oil and gas development are permitted by conditional use for all zones.
Agritourism is permitted by right in agricultural, drive-thru theaters are permitted by right in business/industrial, family child care homes are permitted by right in all zones minus conservation, parking lots are permitted by right in business/industrial and agricultural, home occupation are permitted by conditional use in all zones minus agricultural, where it is permitted by right and truck servicing areas are permitted by right in business/industrial.
All other uses not specifically listed in the ordinance are to be treated as a conditional use for all zones.
Find more details and specifics on the ordinance at plaingrovetwp.org/zoning-ord-update.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Plain Grove consists of 17.9 square miles with a population of 777.
