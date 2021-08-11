By Joe Mahoney
CNHI New York Bureau
After weeks of being under a cloud of scandal stemming from sexual harassment allegations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he is resigning from office.
The resignation will take effect in 14 days, Cuomo said.
Cuomo said he was inclined to fight the allegations to clear his name but decided that such a process would cost millions of dollars and create such a distraction that it would be detrimental to the state.
“Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that government should be doing,” Cuomo said. “I cannot be the cause of that.”
The move sets the stage for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native and former congresswoman, to succeed the 63-year-old Cuomo as New York’s next chief executive. Hochul, a moderate Democrat, would be at the helm of state government through the end of 2022.
Cuomo called the attorney general’s investigation that resulted in a scathing report, corroborating the harassment claims by 11 women, “politically motivated.”
“The most serious allegations against me had no credible factual basis,” Cuomo said.
He said he was “joking” when he made flattering remarks to women and said his “sense of humor can be off-putting.”
“In my mind, I have never crossed the line with anyone,” he said. “But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line had been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate, and I should have no excuses.”
He said he did not realize he had offended a female trooper, assigned to his security detail, who alleged he improperly touched her while she was on duty
He said his interactions with the trooper amounted to “banter.”
“I made some jokes about the negative aspects of married life,” Cuomo said, noting the trooper was engaged. “She was offended.”
“I want to personally apologize to her and her family,” Cuomo said.
Just a year ago, Cuomo appeared to be in strong position as he prepared to seek a fourth term in the 2022 election. But the cascade of sexual harassment allegations prompted numerous Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, to call for him to step down following the release of the attorney general’s report. Several prominent labor leaders who had been in Cuomo’s camp for years also distanced themselves from him.
While Cuomo had also drawn criticism for approving civil immunity for the hospital industry during the pandemic and for a state order recurring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive transfers from hospitals, the sexual harassment allegations have engulfed his administration over the past five months.
Cuomo thanked the women who lodged complaints about him even as he argued his behavior was within his understanding of what he considered to be appropriate “endearing gestures.”
“You taught me an important lesson,” Cuomo said of the 11 women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.