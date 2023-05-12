An abused child, Becca Wostrel starting at age 9 was moved from one foster home to another.
By age 16, Wostrel had become angry and bitter and no longer cared where she ended up. Her caseworker gave her one more chance before taking her to a group home.
At the home of Maudie Beatty, a New Wilmington foster parent who has taken in 280 children over 35 years, Wostrel found her place.
“She saved my life because she actually saw me for who I was and not what everybody else thought of me,” a choked-up Wostrel said.
For Beatty’s years of service, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, who represents Lawrence County, last week presented her with an American flag flown on her behalf at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The ceremony took place at the Bair Foundation in New Wilmington, where Beatty began fostering children in 1988 and continues to do so at age 78. Today, she has three siblings, ages 16, 13 and 9.
“Your heart is different than anyone I ever talked to before,” Kelly told Beatty, a Sharon native and West Middlesex High School graduate. “Those lives you touched, I’d like to see what they’ve become.”
After high school, Wostrel studied hospitality management at Pittsburgh Technical Institute. A resident of Bellaire, Ohio, she manages a community for residents 55 and older. Her 18-year-old son is preparing to take the Civil Service Exam in hopes of becoming a firefighter.
The 41-year-old remains in touch with Beatty and regrets how she treated her at times.
“I made her life a living hell because I didn’t think I deserved her,” Wostrel said. “She was just as stubborn and bullheaded as me.”
“She would tell me all the time ‘my past will not determine my future,’ ” Wostrel continued. “We can’t change what happened in the past.’”
Becoming a foster parent was Beatty’s calling.
Prior to joining The Bair Foundation, a national organization that has cared for families for 45 years, Beatty worked for Bill Rudge Ministry in Hermitage. She opened her four-bedroom home to homeless women and their children. Many of the women were coming out of prison.
The Bair Foundation approached Beatty about taking in two difficult teenagers. After much thought and prayer, she began taking in foster teens.
“I felt I could better serve God by reaching youth before they ended up in jail,” Beatty said.
Susan Miklos, executive director for the Bair Foundation, praised Beatty for her years of service.
“I can remember 35 years ago when I sat at your dining room table and did your home study and who knew at that time, the magnitude of the children’s lives you would touch,” Miklos told Beatty.
Renay Crouse, executive vice president of operations for The Bair Foundation, echoed Miklos’ comments.
“I praise God for you,” Crouse said. “You said ‘yes’ when others said ‘no.’ You said ‘yes’ in the middle of the night when we were desperate. I thank God for all the children’s lives you have touched.”
Holly Willis was one of those children.
After going in and out of 30 fosters homes by age 10, Willis was placed in Beatty’s care.
“She was with me forever, until she got married in her 30s,” Beatty said.
Willis called herself a “problematic child” who struggled in school. The 45-year-old, who has since lost or biological parents and lives in Union City, remains grateful for Beatty.
“She kept pushing me and pushing me and wouldn’t give up on me,” Willis said. “I know I’d be worse off right now. Maudie never gave up on me.”
Beatty’s foster children have ranged from infants to teens. She’s taken up to six at a time.
“Sometimes six is too much,” Beatty said. “In order to be in foster care, you know there’s a problem in the home, either neglect of abuse. When you get a child, they are pretty traumatized. Most are not used to having a routine or schedule.”
Beatty said she gives them structure and responsibility. She rewards them with time on her video-gaming system, shopping and Netflix.
Beatty had one child. Her son, Andrew Franklin, 54, lives in West Middlesex.
She sometimes questions whether or not she made mistakes as a foster parent.
“I don’t think she ever made a mistake with me,” Wostrel said. “I threw a lot at her and I know I frustrated her to the brim. I don’t think there was any other way to handle me. I wish I could take it all back.”
