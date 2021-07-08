HARRISBURG — The New Wilmington Volunteer Firemen’s Association will receive grant money to pay for equipment, personnel and reducing debt thanks to a grant.
The fire department will receive $12,054.98 through the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, state Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Lawrence/Mercer/Crawford/Erie) announced Wednesday.
“We must continue to support our first responders in order for them to effectively do their jobs,” Wentling said. “These men and women are heroes because they go above and beyond the call of duty to keep us safe. Companies faced challenging hurdles in the last year and a half due to the pandemic. I’m thankful this grant program exists so these awards can help offset recurring expenses.”
The purpose of the grants is to help local public safety organizations with purchasing or repairing firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment; training personnel; and reducing debt.
All funding comes from slot machine gaming proceeds, and not general fund tax revenue.
To receive a grant award, organizations must first apply and then complete a grant agreement.
