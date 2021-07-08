Mafalda "Muffie" Palumbo Bucci, passed away on July 6, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on Jan. 20, 1927, in New Castle, to the late Alexander and Anna Palladini Palumbo. She married Michael Domenick Bucci on Feb. 21, 1946. He preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2006. Muffie was a lif…